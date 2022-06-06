YVS.Finance (YVS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,564.00

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $107,802.38 and $46,564.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 250.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.87 or 0.02178671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars.

