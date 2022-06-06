Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.34. 49,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,425. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

