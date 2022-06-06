Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 373.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

