Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Daré Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DARE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 13,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,014. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

