Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.76 Million

Brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to announce $549.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.60 million to $550.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $555.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth about $5,910,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 206,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,868. Genesco has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

