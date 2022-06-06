Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will post $81.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.92 million. IMAX posted sales of $50.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $334.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.79 million to $340.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $396.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 386,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.28 million, a P/E ratio of -46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.46.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

