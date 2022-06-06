Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nextdoor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextdoor.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million.

KIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,789,000.

NYSE KIND opened at 3.15 on Monday. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 2.47 and a 52-week high of 18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.33 and a 200-day moving average of 6.25.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

