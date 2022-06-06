Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nextdoor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextdoor.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,789,000.
NYSE KIND opened at 3.15 on Monday. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 2.47 and a 52-week high of 18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.33 and a 200-day moving average of 6.25.
About Nextdoor (Get Rating)
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
