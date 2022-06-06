Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,406. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.34.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.