Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $9.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $50.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $51.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.43 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $63.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

PSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 95,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.60 million, a P/E ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 707.75%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

