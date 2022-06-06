Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.26 Million

Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) will announce sales of $785.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $781.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $787.73 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $743.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

