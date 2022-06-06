Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $12.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $52.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.85 billion to $52.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.05 billion to $53.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

