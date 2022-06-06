Zacks: Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.69 million and the highest is $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $41.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $178.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.48 million to $178.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.48 million, with estimates ranging from $196.35 million to $196.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.17 million.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 345,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $441.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 338,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 183,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

