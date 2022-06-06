Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will report $297.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.42 million and the highest is $309.46 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $286.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 313,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,624. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

