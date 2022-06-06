Zacks: Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Announce $3.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the lowest is $2.25. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $15.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $20.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.92. 18,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,119,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,276.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.