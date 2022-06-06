Zacks: Analysts Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NuCana stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 126,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,122. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

