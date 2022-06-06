Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will report $54.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.49 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $47.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $233.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.09 million to $233.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $257.29 million, with estimates ranging from $247.53 million to $272.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

SPNE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.99. 174,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,772. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.