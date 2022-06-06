Zacks: Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $328.79. The stock had a trading volume of 503,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.64. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $250.76 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

