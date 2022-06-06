Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $59.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.10 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $58.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $316.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $323.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $416.65 million, with estimates ranging from $403.80 million to $429.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ABTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 37,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a market cap of $826.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.