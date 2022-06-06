Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 56,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,983. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

