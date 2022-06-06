Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.78. Colliers International Group reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.81. The stock had a trading volume of 51,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average is $132.43. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $104.35 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,324,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 130,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.