Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,393. eBay has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

