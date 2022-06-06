Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.20. John Bean Technologies also posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,596. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.