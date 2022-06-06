Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. AZEK posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AZEK.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 13,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZEK has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 799,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,871,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.