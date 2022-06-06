Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $484,051. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.31. 37,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

