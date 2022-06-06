Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE WST traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $309.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.80 and its 200 day moving average is $385.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 964.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

