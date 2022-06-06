Zacks: Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,594 shares of company stock worth $769,374 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 44,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,934. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

