Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.46 Million

Jun 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) to report sales of $15.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $61.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $64.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $69.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

AJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 115,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,060. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $241.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 81.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

