Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) to post $219.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.42 million. Kadant posted sales of $195.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $899.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.78 million to $904.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $951.38 million, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $965.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.80. Kadant has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

