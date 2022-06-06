Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will post sales of $105.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $105.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $431.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $434.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Luxfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Luxfer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXFR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 62,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,579. The company has a market cap of $478.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.