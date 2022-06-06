Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.22 Million

Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will post $705.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $732.40 million. Viasat posted sales of $664.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 451,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,283. Viasat has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

