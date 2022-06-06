Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

