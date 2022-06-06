Zacks Investment Research Downgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of YPF opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 913,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 165,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 148,485 shares during the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

