Zacks Investment Research Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s pricing actions, supply chain productivity improvements as well as cost-saving initiatives have been aiding amid a rising cost scenario. Cost inflation and supply-chain expenses weighed on the gross margin in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein top and bottom lines fell year over year. Management’s guidance for fiscal 2022 includes increased core inflation, mainly due to logistics. Nonetheless, robust pricing; supply-chain productivity and saving efforts; better labor outlook and easier year-over-year comparisons, are likely to lead to margin progress and earnings recovery in the second half of fiscal 2022. Apart from this, Campbell Soup is benefiting from strength in its Snacks business, as well as focus on core strategies like innovation.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

