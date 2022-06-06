Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

MREO stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

