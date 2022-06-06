Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.50) to GBX 498 ($6.30) in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.20.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

