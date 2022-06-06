Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

SGML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of SGML stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 226,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

