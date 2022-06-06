Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

