Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Zai Lab stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.83. 1,373,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.22. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $179.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,699,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,256.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 866,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 802,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

