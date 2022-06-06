Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Zero has a market capitalization of $343,351.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00297079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006188 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,503,202 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

