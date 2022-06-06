Zetacoin Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $110,373.14 and approximately $19.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,527.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.00583747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00182655 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,041,461 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

