Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Zynga from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,409,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after buying an additional 297,115 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,164,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

