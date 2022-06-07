-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. NewAge reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.35. 888,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewAge (Get Rating)

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.