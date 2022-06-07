$0.06 EPS Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Public Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Public Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

