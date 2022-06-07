-$0.14 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sumo Logic posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,083. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

