-$0.14 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sumo Logic posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,083. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.