$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. 4,569,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,294. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 250.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.15.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
