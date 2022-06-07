$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.25. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 540%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $115,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,720 shares of company stock worth $531,494. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

