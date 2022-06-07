-$0.23 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 9,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $74,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at $112,079.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,409.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,065,133 shares of company stock worth $10,395,378 over the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

