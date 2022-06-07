-$0.27 EPS Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). CuriosityStream posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

CURI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CURI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. 466,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,305. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.