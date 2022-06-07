$0.48 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,362. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.