-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Kemper posted earnings of ($1.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,206. Kemper has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

